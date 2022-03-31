‘This is home to me,’ Davis plans to stay with Bulldogs as long as he can

NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District Athletic Director Alphaka Moore said the school district has hired Steve Davis to lead the football program.

Moore said Davis was selected from among 20 applicants for the job.

Davis is a Natchez native and attended North Natchez for three years and graduated in 1990 from Natchez High.

“I’m ready to get at it. I hope the boys are ready to work, and I’m ready to put a quality football team on the field,” Davis said.

Davis said he hopes to return the Bulldogs to the standards of excellence set by former coaches Lance Reed and Robert Raines. In 2008 and 2009, Reed led the Bulldogs to 16-9 in regular season play and 2-2 in playoffs. In 1997 under Raines, the Bulldogs went 11-3 and won the district title.

Natchez has not reached the playoffs since 2018 and has not had a winning record since 2018.

Davis is coming from Franklin County, where he served as offensive coordinator. He will teach math as well as coach at Natchez high.

“I have been trying for this job for a while. I always came up short. When I did my interview I felt confident leaving it,” Davis said. “When I got the call, I was beside myself. I was overwhelmed, yet it is really happening. …. Now I get a chance to prove my work and prove to myself that I always had what it took. I’m grateful, and I’m ready to work. I hope these student-athletes are ready to work.”

Davis said he will build an aggressive offense with running the spread.

“We want to put folks on their heels. We will push the pace at every chance we get. We are going to be an aggressive football team,” Davis said. “On defense, we will be attacking with pressure and sending 11 hats to the ball. We will be all over the field. We want to play fast and hard. Off the field, I consider myself an educational coach. We have to have character, and we will be disciplined. It will take a lot to change the culture.”

Moore said the search panel looked for someone with varsity experience, a record of winning, coordinating experience, and someone who knew the area well. Davis checked those boxes and then some, Moore said.

“This is home to me. I’m planning on being here as long as I can put a good quality product on the field,” Davis said. “I want to bring a stable home to the football program. I’ll be keeping the same staff, and I may add on some guys once they get cleared with the proper licensing.”