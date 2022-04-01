NATCHEZ – Evelyn Marie Tracy, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Natchez, MS. She was a compassionate friend who would help anyone and was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natchez.

A private visitation will be held in her honor for close family and friends at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Smither and Ryan Smither; daughters, Alisha Tracy and Angie Walker; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and siblings, Shirley Hebert, Debbie Probst, and Bruce Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Tracy and parents, Euclid and Thelma Hebert.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

