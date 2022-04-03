Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts 2022 virtual cotillion / beautillion

The Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host its Virtual Cotillion / Beautillion on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Magnolia Bluffs Hotel. The theme for the Cotillion / Beautillion is “Imagine the Possibilities” A Journey into Excellence.

This year’s activity which includes Beaux is a first-time endeavor for Natchez Alumnae Chapter. The participants exemplified and demonstrated academic excellence, strong moral character and exhibition of values, and outstanding dedication to community service in the Natchez area. Both the Debutantes and the Beaux participated in various activities as they progressed toward the finale – the Cotillion. The activities included various bonding experiences, Photo Shoot, Parent Date Night, and workshops such as Etiquette and Interviewing. Each participant will receive a scholarship to further his or her education.

Because the Cotillion / Beautillion experience this year is virtual, the public will not be able to attend. However, beginning on April 4, the public may view the Cotillion on Natchez Alumnae Chapter’s website: natchezalumnaedst.org.

This year’s participants are:

Debutante Saniyah Johnese Givens

Saniyah J. Givens is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Sanqnetta S. Givens. She is a Graduating Senior at Natchez High School where she is captain of the “Golden Flashers” Color Guard. She also plays the saxophone.

She is the little sister to John K. Givens, III., aunt to Noah and Jayvion, and sister-in-love to Evangeline.

She is a member of Christian Hope Baptist Church where she sings in the Youth Choir and serves as a member of the Youth Usher Board.

She plans to attend Jones County Junior College majoring in Psychology.

Her hobbies include shopping, talking on the phone and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Her personal motto is: “Be yourself, everybody else is taken.”

Debutante Imani M. Kelly

Imani is the 17-year-old daughter of Aisha Pulliam of Natchez and Jerri’ Kelly of Jackson. She was born in Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Berthenia Rose Jackson and the late Walter Pulliam and Dixie Robinson and Fred Sanders, Jr.

She is a graduating senior at Natchez High School where she is a former member of the AFJROTC. Her extra-curricular activities include being a member of Natchez Alumnae Chapter’s Youth Initiatives since the sixth grade. She has participated in numerous hours of community service pre-COVID (serving at the StewPot, reading in the Mall, delivering items to residents in Senior housing). She is currently employed at Southside Market. Imani’s educational pursuits include beginning at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Natchez Branch and continuing at a university of her choice. Her career goal is to obtain a degree in Nursing.

Imani is an active member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where she serves as a member of the Rockin’ Ushers’ Ministry as well as being a former member of the Youth Choir.

Her hobbies and activities include dancing, texting, shopping, Tik Tok, and hanging with family and friends.

Her personal motto is Shirley Chisholm’s quote: “Don’t listen to those who say YOU CAN’T. Listen to the voice inside yourself that says I CAN.”

Debutante Micaela Patten

Micaela is the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Brittney West Patten. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Cynthia Patten Barfield.

She is in the 11th grade at Natchez Early College. Her clubs and organizations include the Natchez High School Choir, Natchez Early College Choir, Student Government Association, Junior Cadet Academy, and New Hope Choir member and soloist.

She plans to attend Mississippi State University with aspirations of becoming a pharmaceutical scientist.

Her hobbies and activities include singing, doing hair, riding horses and four-wheelers, playing with her dogs, taking naps, shopping, making money, and playing the piano.

Her personal motto is: “If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never get it.”

Debutante Taylor Schoby

Taylor Areion Schoby, is the 17-year-old daughter of Barney Schoby, Jr. and Pamela Schoby. She is the granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford Sr. and the late Mary Ford, and Barney Schoby, Sr. and Joyceria Schoby.

She is a senior at Natchez High School where she is currently ranked No. 4 in her graduating class. Taylor is currently Miss Natchez High, and a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Key Club, Math Club, and Natchez High School Varsity Cheerleading team. She is a member of Natchez Alumnae Chapter’s Delta GEMS Youth Initiative. Taylor also sings in the choir at Smithland Baptist Church.

Upon graduating from high school, Taylor plans to attend Southern University and major in pre-dentistry. She plans to become a dentist, then ultimately an orthodontist.

Her hobbies include singing, traveling, shopping, texting, and spending time with family and friends.

Taylor’s personal motto in life is: “No height nor depth, shall separate me for the love of God that is my motivation and strength as I push forward to reach my goal.”

Beau Gabriel M. Davis

Gabriel M Davis is a native of Natchez, MS. He is the son of Neashion and Anthony Davis. Gabriel also has three siblings: Deja, Tamaya and Trianthonee. He is the only grandson of Sherry L. Fells and Eddie C. Smith

Gabriel is a senior in the Class of 2022 at Natchez Early College Academy (NECA) at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He will graduate in May with his Associate Degree in Graphic Design from Copiah Lincoln Community College, in addition to his high school diploma with honors. Gabriel’s participation while in high school includes being a member of the Natchez High School Soccer team, Beta Club, Arts and Craft Club, Esports Club and a member of the Robotics team. He is also involved in extracurricular activities outside of school: a member of Natchez Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Youth Initiative program (EMBODI), a referee for youth soccer and community service volunteer pre-covid. He is currently employed at Natchez Market No. 1. Gabriel’s college and career plan is to further his education in agriculture at the university of his choice; his ultimate goal is to master a career that is best suited for his lifestyle.

Gabriel is an active member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves as a Junior Deacon. As Gabriel continues the remainder of his high school days making memories with friends, he leaves advice to those behind him: Always keep God first, build goals and legacies, make lasting positive relationships and never give up on life. Gabriel will tell you “No matter what you go through in life, always know there is a plan for you that has been made by God himself and that you should enjoy the little things and Live Life to the Fullest!!”

Beau Jordan Anthony Henry

Jordan is the 17-year-old son of Lawrence and Ashley Walton and Ronald Ellis. He has a 7-year-old little brother named Tristan and also a brother Ronald, Jr and sister Roniya Ellis. He is the grandson of Plevis and Doris Brown, James Henry and Rev. Doug and Brenda Logan and the late Lita Walton.

He is an eleventh grader at Cathedral High School. His club organizations include St. Mary’s CYO, EMBODI, Natchez Youth leadership, and Mayors Youth Council.

Upon graduation he is undecided on what college he will attend, but possibly looking at the University of Mississippi or Louisiana State University majoring in Physical Therapy.

His hobbies include football, basketball, hanging with his family and friends, texting, playing Fortnite with his little brother and being spoiled by his grandparents.

His motto is “Live life to the fullest because tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Beau Ernest ‘Lil Tony’ Fields, IV

Lil Tony is the 18-year-old son of Ernest “Tony” Fields, III, Eckwanise Fields, and the late Kimberly Mounger Fields. He has two siblings, Aniyah and Samya.

He is a graduating senior at Natchez High School. He is very active in school, church, and civic organizations. He is a member and featured soloist in the Natchez High School Choir and the Section Leader of the Natchez High School Drum-line. In addition, he is a member of the National Honor Society and President of the Technology Student Association at Fallin Career and Technology Center. He enjoys playing music, the drums, golf, singing, video gaming, drawing, and TikTok.

Lil Tony attends Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church, where he serves as drummer and President of the Young Peoples Department. He is also a member of the Kappa League. He is a cancer survivor and has been an outspoken advocate for childhood cancer support.

He plans to attend Jackson State University and major in Digital Media & Theatre. His personal motto is: “If God is for us, who can be against us.”