Crime Reports: April 3, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 21, 1310 Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Wednesday

Adam Jawon King, 38, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on a person at least 65 years of age, indecent exposure, and willful trespassing. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Disturbing the peace on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Liberty Road.

911 Hangup on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on T Waring Bennet Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on Covington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Theft on Prince Street.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Garrett Beamer, Age N/A, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Released on no bond.

Jerrica J. Jackson, 31, Mimosa Drive, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement by officer/clerk/agent. Released without bond.

Carell Jones, 60, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule IV: clonazepam with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $1,000 bond.

Everett Elmo Thompson, 49, Marinda Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of possession of Schedule I: marijuana with intent. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Willie Dawson, 45, No address given, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of cocaine. Released on $10,000 bond.

James Rodney Farmer, 36, Micheal Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II (liquid methamphetamine), driving while license suspended, no insurance, and motor vehicle violation. Held on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Windy Hill Road.

False alarm on Eastmoor Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Simple assault on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Malicious mischief on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Old Lewis Lane.

Dog problem on Kingsley Road.

Traffic stop on Rickman Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Highland Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Sexual assault/rape on Emerald Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Magnolia Acres Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Malicious mischief on Passman Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Accident on Booker Road.

Accident on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Highland Oaks Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Government Fleet Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Nicole Lopez, 45, 467 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, on charges of exploitation of the infirmed, felony theft, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, P&P hold violation.

Benjamin Carter, 35, 109 National Guard Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs.

Laci Fitt, 36, 109 National Guard Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV drugs. Yulonda Maydese Mathews, 57, 197 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to one year documented suspension, one year probation for possession of schedule II

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on Evening Star Alley

Medical call on Louisiana 907

Reports — Thursday

Drug law violation on national guard road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on MLK

Residence burglary on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Levee Heights Road

Unwanted person on Calhoun Road

Nuisance animals on Cottondale Court

Welfare check on Lynn Street

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Marvin Stone Circle

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on White Lane