Aug. 24, 1929 – March 25, 2022

Graveside Services for Henrietta Davis, 92, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Natchez Rehabilitation and Health Care Center will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Social distancing and masking will be enforced at all times.