Courthouse Records: April 6, 2022

Adams County

March 25-31

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Dorothy Jean Price.

Estate of Sharon McKnight.

Conservatorship of Janie O. Stewman.

James E. Evans v. Michelle Reid.

Estate of Jennifer Foster Polk.

DHS — Joseph L. Dunbar.

DHS — Jessica Aldridge.

DHS — Preston Atwood.

Divorces:

Kenyatta Phipps and Contrell Shelly Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Kayla V. Norton and Curtis T. Norton. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

William N. Zimmerman Jr. and Jessica R. Zimmerman. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Cody Morris Crnkovic, 26, Epps, La. to Allison Parker Stewart, 25, Monroe, La.

David Lane Gordon Jr., 26, Natchez to Ashleigh Michelle Barrington, 30, Vidalia, La.

Wilber Rodriguez Zumba, 38, Vidalia, La. to Elba Elizabeth Polanco Clemente (Polanco), 35, Vidalia, La.

Donnie Eugene McIlwain, 49, Natchez to Leigh Ann McIlwain (Farmer), 39, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

March 24-30

Eugene Hamilton Collins and Serena Collins Gandy, formerly Vanderslice, to Cane Creek Crossing, Inc., land being approximately 13 acres on Airport Road.

Yates McGraw to Anderson Re Holdings II, LLC, lot 324 of the Re-survey of lots 23, 26 and 27, and a portion of lots 24 and 25 of Block “B” Homochitto Addition.

Christopher Daniel Smith to Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC, lot 14 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Lee H. Turk to Mark Grovich and Brandy Grovich, land on the Easterly side of North Pearl Street between Jefferson and High Streets.

Celeste A. Stanton to Ralph M. Jones, lot 31 College Heights Subdivision.

Riverside Holdings, LLC to G Rayborn Contracting, LLC, a 196.90 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Donald R. Horton Jr. and Pamela Horton to Brennan T. O’Brien and Caroline H. O’Brien, a 7.80 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Sherra Arnold, a/k/a Sherra Lynn Arnold, and Peter Arnold to Eric L. Smith and Tracy J. Smith, lot 12 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

LS&J Enterprises, LLC to Crescent Legacy Properties, L.L.C., lots 7, 8 and 8-A Lake Montrose Subdivision.

Scott A. Settoon Sr. and Circle “S” Ranch, L.L.C. to Eat For Crooked Creek, L.L.C., Portion of lot 3 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Gill Morris, Jenny Parker and Clifton James Morris to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 3 of the Re-subdivision of portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Jacob Martinez et al. to Michael S. Wagner and Stephanie Butler-Wagner, lot 151 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

LaKenda Belton and Damien Strickland to Demestra L. Winding Sr., lot 32 Highland North Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

March 24-30

Daryl Walker and Stephanie Walker to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 39 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Brandy Grovich and Mark Grovich to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, land on the Easterly side of North Pearl Street between Jefferson and High Streets.

Trista Winter McGlothin to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 23 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

G Rayborn Contracting, LLC to Riverside Holdings, LLC, a 196.90 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

G Rayborn Contracting, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 196.90 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Brennan T. O’Brien and Caroline H. O’Brien to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, a 7.80 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

RKMS, LLC to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 8 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Terri L. Leigh to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, lot 20 of the Division of a part of Hedges Plantation, containing 1.42 acres.

Geraldine Harris to Regions Bank, lot 129 Northview Subdivision (Third Development).

Wanda R. Thompson A/K/A Mrs. Wanda Renee Ashley Thompson and Horace Lavell Thompson to Regions Bank, lot B-2 Portion of lot B Brick Quarters Plantation.

Tracey J. Smith and Eric L. Smith to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 12 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Andrew G. Johnson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at a point on the easterly right-of-way line of Greenfield Road.

East For Crooked Creek, L.L.C. to Louisiana Land Bank, Portion of lot 3 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Erin E. Delaney to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 52 Dunkerron Subdivision, Second Development.

Michael S. Wagner and Stephanie Butler-Wagner to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 151 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 31

Civil cases:

LVNV Funding v. Connie White.

LVNV Funding v. Jermaine Perry.

Jacob Law Group v. Darius Willis.

Jacob Law Group v. Jason Cochnauer.

Jacob Law Group v. Cameatris Payne.

Jacob Law Group v. Lisa Davis.

Jacob Law Group v. Pricilla Thompson.

Jacob Law Group v. Florence Mitchell.

Jacob Law Group v. Tasha Minor.

Jacob Law Group v. Yolanda Foster.

Dianne Hein v. Brandon Butler.

Natchez Housing v. Fantasia McGowan.

Concordia Parish

March 25-31

Civil suits:

Tutorship of James Dewitt Heidel.

Tutorship of Jessie Alan Heidel.

Tutorship of Michael Heidel.

Keontae Dewayne Roy v. Alexia Mone Johnson.

Ana Alicia Gouge v. Brandi Lipsey.

Capital One Bank (USA) v. Kerry A. Pamplin.

Succession of Carol M. Baker.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Idella Boyer (Unopened Succession).

Curator Fee v. Idella Boyer (Unopened Succession).

Lara Lee Saunders v. Ace American Insurance Company.

Lara Lee Saunders v. Ereeca Davis.

Lara Lee Saunders v. Durham School Services, LP.

Divorces:

Ima Gail Dunbar Thomas v. Addison Thomas Jr.

Marriage license applications:

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 19, Vidalia to Logan Aleece Brewer, 21, Vidalia.

Jordan Weston Coleman, 20, Ferriday to Nakira Lashea Wiggins, 20, Ferriday.

Gavin Payne Hardie, 27, Jonesville, La. to Kristy Aswell, 42, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Stacy Ferrington and Tammy Gossett Ferrington to Lindsay Breanna Hancock and Tyler Lee Hancock, lot 15 Georgetown Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Tyler Lee Hancock and Lindsay Breanna Hancock to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 15 Georgetown Subdivision.

Curtis Johnese and Deborah Johnese to Delta Bank, lot 31 Second Smith Addition.