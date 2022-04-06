Natchez athletics to compete all day Thursday, here is info on when events start

NATCHEZ — Bulldog fans will have an action packed day Thursday as softball, baseball, track and golf are set to play. Natchez’s softball team will play against Brookhaven at 5 p.m. and the baseball team will take on West Jones at Chester Willis Field, first pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Franklin County and Natchez will tee off at Duncan Park at 2 p.m..

Additionally, Natchez will host the MHSAA 6-5A district meet at Duncan Park. Events will start at 10 a.m. Tickets for the track meet are available online at www.GoFan.com. Concessions are available at the event.

Athletes from Natchez, Brookhaven, West Jones and Florence High School will compete in the district meet.