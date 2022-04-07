Natchez students place in state FCCLA competition

NATCHEZ — Six students from Fallin Career and Technology Center’s Early Childhood Education Program recently participated in a statewide Family Career and Community Leaders of America competition and some took home top prizes.

FCCLA is an organization designed for students enrolled in a human science field, such as Family and Consumer Sciences or Early Childhood Education.

These students develop skills that help them become better leaders at home, in school, and in the community. They attain college and career readiness skills by participating in career-oriented events, serving in leadership committee roles, and networking with other youth leaders across the state and nation.

Email newsletter signup

My’Kayla Levy presented pictures that displayed examples of fine-motor skills, gross-motor skills, and eye care. My’Kayala was awarded first place for her presentation.

Alaina Hughes presented a science activity that displayed water filtration and walked away with third place. KariAna Day’s presentation was a science activity that displayed water filtration. Tamia Johnson presented a storybook using props and sequencing cards and placed second. Kylesha Winchester presented a student-made learning game. The floor puzzle was made of wood and each piece represented a color, number and shape.

Corielle Dangerfield presented a student bingo using colored stones as markers and was awarded second place.

“In their first year, these students have learned a lot about the care and development of children. With their acquired knowledge, they were charged with competing with other students within the state to design age-appropriate activities that would enhance a child’s physical, social-emotional, and cognitive development skills,” said Sanita Gutter, child care instructor at Fallin. “This is the first class since I’ve been teaching that has placed in FCCLA state competition. The competition is fierce and I could not be more proud of all of them for their hard work and dedication. I’d like to thank Ms. Miller for her support and dedication in helping us through the process. We would also like to thank other faculty and staff members for sacrificing class time in allowing the students to complete their projects. Thank you all so much!”

To learn more about the FCCLA organization, visit fcclainc.org.