Dec. 15, 1946 – April 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Carolyn Reeves, 75, of Natchez, MS who died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Brown officiating under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.