National Weather Service: Beware of fire weather today

NATCHEZ — Officials warn of fire weather today in the Miss Lou and discourage any open outdoor burning.

The National Weather Service’s Jackson office has issued a red flag warning for portions of Northeast and Central Louisiana as well as portions of Southwest and Southern Mississippi.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and includes Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia parishes in Louisiana as well as Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest counties in Mississippi.

Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times combined with relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent could cause any fires that develop to spread rapidly, NWS states.

While a burn ban has not been issued, Adams County Emergency Management Agency shared on their social media, “We’re asking residents not to burn today in the county. If you burn, please have a plan and don’t hesitate to dial 911 if the fire starts getting out of your control. Stay safe and vigilant.”