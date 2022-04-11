Cathedral sweeps MAIS District 3-5A rival St. Aloysius in varsity doubleheader

NATCHEZ — Jake Hairston and Mason Moore combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with a combined 11 strikeouts as the Cathedral High School Green Wave defeated the St. Aloysius High School Flashes 6-0 last Friday night at Chester Willis Field in Game 2 of an MAIS District 3-5A varsity doubleheader.

Hairston got the start for Cathedral and threw 77 pitches with 47 of them for strikes in his five innings on the mound. Even though he had a no-hitter going, he also walked two and threw two wild pitches.

Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley took Hairston out and brought in Moore, who was pretty effective himself in his two innings. Moore, who threw 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes, struck out three batters and walked just one batter.

Email newsletter signup

Cathedral got off to a slow start offensively and was only up 1-0 after two innings of play before striking for four runs in the bottom of the third inning to essentially put the game out of reach. Tyler Gregg, Jake Maples and Zeke Flattmann each drove in a run.

Jackson Navarro led the Green Wave’s nine-hit barrage by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Flattmann went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in while Maples had a double.

Cathedral (15-9, 7-5) played host to Copiah Academy for a critical District 3-5A game at 6:30 p.m. Monday, which followed the JV game at 4:30 p.m. The Green Wave then traveled to Liberty for a varsity-only non-district game against Amite School Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cathedral 11, St. Aloysius 4 (Game 1)

NATCHEZ — Despite giving up two home runs, Jake Maples had a solid complete-game performance for Cathedral High School as the Green Wave used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for an 11-4 win over the St. Aloysius Flashes last Friday afternoon in Game 1 of a District 3-5A varsity doubleheader at Chester Willis Field.

Maples allowed four runs, three of them earned, on eight hits and just one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven innings.

St. Aloysius took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on what was Cathedral’s only error of the game. The Green Wave took the lead for good thanks to a two-run rally in the bottom of the second inning. They added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning and another run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

The Flashes got a home run in the top of the fifth inning to help make it a 5-3 game, but the Green Wave answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to doubles by Maples and Tyler Gregg, a walk by Jackson Navarro, and a single by Zeke Flattmann.

Each team scored one run in the sixth inning to finish off the scoring. Maples helped his own cause by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. Gregg was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. Jake Hairston was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.