Crime Reports: April 8, 2022
Published 12:48 pm Monday, April 11, 2022
Natchez Police Department
No arrests available.
Reports — Wednesday
Accident on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Malicious mischief on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on North Commerce Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.
Unwanted subject on Creek Bend Road.
Harassment on Birdwood Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Threats on East Franklin Street.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
Threats on Old Washington Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Monday
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Main Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Reynolds Street.
Dog problem on Ouachita Street.
Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Welfare concern/check on State Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Maple Street.
Simple assault on Aldrich Street.
Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Trespassing on North Circle Drive.
Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Malicious mischief on State Street.
Breaking and entering on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Larry Young, 66, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Charoyd Henrence Bell, 41, Carriage Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.
Kristen Rachelle Berry, 25, 2107 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.
Tre’ Michael Herbert, 36, Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent. Released on $125,000 bond.
Michael Trent McCallon, 31, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Herbert Glendon Farmer, 65, White Apple Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and controlled substance violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Cartrell L. Frye, 21, Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault: causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.
Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband. Held on $500.00 bond.
Derrin Ezel Hughes, 32, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent and circuit court bench warrant. Held without bond.
Leslie Kay Scott, 37, Barth Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.
Mickey Snyder, 49, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.
Phillip Latroy Ware, 39, Chapel Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to comply. Held without bond.
Jamecia Williams, 212, No address available, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop at McDonald’s.
Accident on Providence Road.
Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.
False alarm on West Kirby Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/KFC.
Reports — Tuesday
Three intelligence reports on State Street.
False alarm on Phillip West Road.
False alarm on Power Street.
Traffic stop on Junkin Street.
Traffic stop on Firetower Road.
Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Cottage Farm Road.
Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.
Harassment on State Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Cherry Bark Lane.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on East Wilderness Road.
Reports — Monday
Dog problem on Lee Circle.
Warrant/affidavit on White Apple Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Marin Avenue.
Theft on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Breaking and entering on Farr Road.
Traffic stop at Natchez Market No. 2.
Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Fire on Goodin Drive
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive
Medical call on MLK
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Drug Law Violation on Louisiana 15
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Domestic violence on Ferriday Drive
Fire on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
911 Call on Doty Gardens Circle
Simple assault on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Unwanted person on Oakwood Lane
Auto Accident on Canal Street
Medical call on Tennessee Avenue
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Ralph’s Road
Welfare check on Eagle Road
Residence burglary on US84
Theft on Louisiana 15
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Smith Lane
Reports — Monday
Harassing Call on Carter Street
Suspicious person on Crestview Drive
Medical call on 7th Street
Auto Accident on US84
Drug law violation on US84
Miscellaneous call on River Bridge
911 call on Whatchataw Street
Criminal Mischief on South Hickory
Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Wiseville Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Under the Hill
Medical call on Traxler Road
Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street
Medical call on Pear Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568
Fire on Louisiana 907
Auto Accident on Louisiana 568