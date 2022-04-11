Vidalia student brings gun to school, prompting lockdown

VIDALIA — A Vidalia High School student reportedly brought a loaded gun to school sending the entire campus into lockdown Monday morning.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Monday afternoon that the student and their parents were at the police department for questioning and school resumed as normal.

The student has not been named because the student is a juvenile.

Merrill said the school was placed under lockdown when the school principal received a complaint that a child had brought a gun to school. That child was searched and the weapon was found in the student’s backpack, he said.

Merrill added all of the students were searched as an added precaution and no other weapons were found.