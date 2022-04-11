Vidalia student brings gun to school, prompting lockdown

Published 2:25 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA — A Vidalia High School student reportedly brought a loaded gun to school sending the entire campus into lockdown Monday morning.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Monday afternoon that the student and their parents were at the police department for questioning and school resumed as normal.

The student has not been named because the student is a juvenile.

Email newsletter signup

Merrill said the school was placed under lockdown when the school principal received a complaint that a child had brought a gun to school. That child was searched and the weapon was found in the student’s backpack, he said.

Merrill added all of the students were searched as an added precaution and no other weapons were found.

 

More News

Board of Aldermen agenda includes discussion of water rate increase; zoning for medical marijuana

Lazarus announces he’s running for District 1 county supervisor

GALLERY: More Easter Egg hunt images from Saturday at Monmouth

THE HUNT IS ON: Scenes from an Easter Egg hunt Saturday in Osceola Park

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections