WEATHER UPDATE: Slight risk for severe storms Tuesday

Published 7:48 am Monday, April 11, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Adams County and Concordia Parish have a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday going into the night, according to the National Weather Service’s Jackson office.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-size hail and tornadoes are possible.

“Severe weather is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night, especially during the afternoon and evening hours,” NWS states.  “Locations along and west of the Interstate 55 corridor have the greatest chance for getting storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, quarter size hail and possibly tornadoes.”

Email newsletter signup

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to continue through Wednesday with a much smaller chance of rain for the remainder of this week between 20 and 30 percent.

More News

DRUG BUST: Two arrested when over 2,000 ecstasy tablets discovered

Anonymous donor issues fundraising challenge, effort benefits Natchez Garden Club historic preservation

Inflation causing delay of Eola development

The Dart: Ferriday woman lives life to enjoy it

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    The government has approved an additional booster mRNA booster shot for COVID-19 for those 50 and older. Do you plan to get one?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections