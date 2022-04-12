Altha Faye Dority

Oct. 2, 1933 – April 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Altha Faye Wiley Book Dority, 88, of Clinton, MS, formerly of Larto, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jack Knapp officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Altha was born on Monday, Oct. 2, 1933, in Larto, LA and passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wes Wiley and Annie Charrier Wiley; husband, H.C. Book; husband, Hobson Dority; brother, Archie Wiley and two sisters, Myrtle Sanders and Lela Paulk.

Altha leaves behind her daughter, Freida Eggleston and her husband, Jim of Clinton, MS and grandson, Jamie Eggleston of Clinton, MS

The family will receive friends at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 12:30 until service time at 1 p.m.

