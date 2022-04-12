Sept. 10, 1933 – April 9, 2022

Mattie Morese Bowlin, 88, a resident of Smithdale, MS, passed away on April 9, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Smithdale. Rev. Eric Moak, Dr. John Moody and Rev. Ted Bowlin will officiate and burial will be in the Ebeneezer United Methodist Church cemetery in McCall Creek, MS. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will be in charge of arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Mattie was born on Sept. 10, 1933, in Amite County, MS. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Eugene and Arie Dell Westbrook McGehee. Mattie was a retired hairdresser having worked over twenty-five years in the industry and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist church. Mattie had a servant’s heart for her Lord and her family. She always put them first in her life and left a legacy of love and compassion behind. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her flower beds, decorating cakes and loved to host family events. She had a great sense of humor and was a “cookie making grandma”. She loved Jesus fiercely and taught her family those values. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her son, Sammy Bowlin; infant brother, J.E. McGehee; a brother, M.H. McGehee; two sisters, Florene Seale and Pearl Wells and a brother-in-law, Donald Wells. She is survived by her husband of seventy happy years (she was the love of his life), James Pearlie “JP” Bowlin; one daughter, Beckie Moody (John) of McKinney, TX; daughter-in-law, Dorcus Bowlin; three grandchildren, Ashley Hardin (Wes), Nicole Bowlin (fiance’ Judd Blades) and Marvin Cortez Bowlin; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Seth, Rosalyn, Warren, Jace, Avery and Connor with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Cortez Bowlin, Steve Bowlin, Nathan Wells, Jasper Seale, Jimmy McGehee and Wes Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Jace McAllister, Seth Blades, Warren Blades and Connor James Hardin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263