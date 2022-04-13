Crime Reports: April 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Tyler Mathew Blank, 27, 194 Smith Road, Woodville, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.

Carlisha Dan’Yel Knight, 23, 309-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday

Gariona Denise Smith 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Revonte Antione Fletcher, 27, 1103 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court: failure to appear – simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday

Leonard Marsaw, 52, 10 Caddo Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Little Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on North Rankin Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Fifth Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Animal cruelty on John Glenn Avenue.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on T Waring Bennett Road.

False alarm on Summerfield Place.

Hit and run on Dumas Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Wheeler Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Rembert Street.

Reports — Friday

Malicious mischief on East Oak Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidenst on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Aldrich Street.

Hit and run on Madison Street.

Accident on Madison Street.

Warrant/affidavit on George F. West Boulevard.

Hit and run on Elm Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on James Lane.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Melvin Lewis Freeman, 34, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with suspended driver’s license. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Robert Earl Minor, 33, Deerfield Road, Jackson, on charges of aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Held on $1,000 bond.

Kristen Hope Paige, 34, Springdale Drive, Jackson, on charge of Schedule I with intent: marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Andrew Jackson Lucas, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Released on $500.00 bond.

Derrick Lamar Marsaw, 40, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Myron Keith Coleman, 29, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of false ID information to law enforcement, no driver’s license, improper equipment (one head light), and no insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Torrance Redell Knowles, 50, Desoto Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Bridges Emanuel Shannon, 50, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Trespassing on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on E Bridge.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Kingston Road.

Malicious mischief on Reba Christian Road.

Malicious mischief on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Skates Auto Glass.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on Brick Quarters River Road.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Dog problem on Iris Lane.

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Brick Quarters River Road.

Dog problem on State Street.

Property damage on North Palestine Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Iris Lane.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Sexual assault/rape on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Aggravated assault on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Carriage Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Firetower Road.

Threats on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road/Duck Pond Road.

Missing person on U.S. 61 South – Sibley.

Hit and run on Pritchard Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Southmoor Drive.

Threats on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Juvenile problem on South Sunflower Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Amanda Moreno, 29 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse.

Tyler Dayton, 27, 4910 Genrusle Drive, Bossier City, on charges of simple rape and contributing to the deliquency of a minor.

Lauren Hinson, 29, 1303 Peach Street, Vidalia, on a felony warrant for another agency.

Arrests — Saturday

Jerry W. Rogers, Jr, 45, 29 Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charges of improper lighting and possession of schedule II.

Arrests — Friday

Jayuaten Hawkins, 19, 807 2nd Street, Ferriday, on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Jason t. Jackson,48, 9th Davis Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute and expired plates.

Arrests — Thursday

Rayrielle Lashawn Sanders, 25, 412 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Carter street

Medical call on Love Street

Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Knockers Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Domestic violence on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Young Blood Landing

Missing person on MLK Boulevard

Nuisance animals on Poole Road

Fire on Crestview Drive

Vandalism on Skipper Drive

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road

Medical call on Boldwin Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane

Reports — Saturday

Drug law violation on Carter Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on Louisiana 15

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Medical call on Wildsville Road

Medical call on Pecan Street

Welfare check on Levens Addition Road

Miscellaneous call on Jackson Cranfield Road

Fire on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Robert Lewis Drive

Medical call on US84

Hit and run on Delaware Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Miscellaneous call on Roth Hill Road

Nuisance animals on US84

Disturbance on Maple Bend Circle

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Willow Street

Medical Call on Carter Street

Unwanted Person on Kyle Road

Fire on Levens Additions Road

Medical call on Alabama Avenue

Unwanted person on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Kentucky Avenue

Auto Accident on Texas avenue

Auto Accident on Texas Avenue

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Disturbance on Louisiana 566

Juvenile problem on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Miscellaneous call on Westlake Drive

Medical call on Canal Street

Medical call on Patsy Brown Road