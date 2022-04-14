Man arrested in Natchez for kidnapping; Victim mouths ‘help me’ to police officer from inside his vehicle

Published 11:19 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Natchez Police Department issued a BOLO alert, “be on the lookout,” for a silver Lexus that was involved in a possible kidnapping.

Cartrell Frye

Witnesses reported a female subject being forced into the vehicle by a male subject after whispering to them to call the police.

Authorities said every on-duty officer was out looking for the vehicle when officer Kerrie Huff spotted one matching the description a short time later and effected a traffic stop.

Email newsletter signup

When the female passenger mouthed “help me” to Huff, she was immediately removed from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Cartrell Frye. He was detained and transported to the police department for questioning and was later charged with kidnapping and booked into the Adams County Jail. Frye currently has no bond pending arraignment.

More News

Ex-jailer indicted for sex crime with inmate

Driver charged with DUI from February rollover accident that killed a woman

Miss Lou under tornado watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Police Jury explores funding agreement for Concordia PAWS

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections