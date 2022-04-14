Murray presented scholarship at Natchez High

Published 10:34 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

From left, Natchez quarterback Kyran Murray and principal Eric Jackson. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez High School Athletic Director Alphaka Moore and Principal Eric Jackson presented a scholarship from the Miss-Lou chapter of the National Football Hall of Fame to quarterback Kyran Murray. The scholarship is $1,000. Murray said he is not sure yet of his plans for college. He is contemplating Pearl River Community College or possibly walking on to Co-Lin Community College. His major of choice could be math because he is thinking of doing something with numbers and could see himself becoming a teacher after having a career. 

