Wilkinson, Jefferson County High Schools compete at regional track meet

Athletes from Wilkinson County High School and Jefferson County High School competed at the MHSAA Region 7-3A track meet in Tylertown Tuesday.

Male sprinter Ledarius Gaines from Wilkinson County High School finished fourth in the Boys 100m dash and 200m dash. He ran 11.19 in the 100 and 22.53 in the 200. Wilkinson County long distance runner Kevonta Smith ran the 1600m in 7:39.77 to finish 6th.

Wilkinson County hurdler Travion Henry finished fifth with a time of 16.60 in the 110m hurdles. He finished eighth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.72.

In the boys 4x100m relay, Wilkinson County finished sixth with a time of 47.33 and Jefferson County finished seventh with a time of 47.81. Wilkinson County finished fourth in the 4x200m with a time of 1:35.56. The Wildcats took fifth in the 4×400 with a time of 3:48.33 and Jefferson County finished seventh with a time of 3:59.25. Jefferson County finished sixth in the 4×800 with a time of 10:29.57.

Gaines finished second in the boys long jump for Wilkinson County with a distance of 20 feet and eight inches. Dequan Veal finished eighth with a distance of 18 feet and one inch. Quentis Griffin finished fourth in discuss with a throw of 114 feet and 8.5 inches for Wilkinson County. In shot put, he finished second with a throw of 49 feet and 11 inches. Wildcats Trelin Miles threw 42 feet and three inches to finish fourth and Jefferson Anderson finished seventh with a toss of 38 feet and five inches.

Jefferson County’s Charve Gibson finished fifth in the girls 100m dash with a time of 13.17 and second in the 200m with a time of 26.87. She won the 400m with a time of 1:01.82, Wildcat Latoya Smith finished third with a time of 1:05.64.

Tiger distance runner Janiyah Williams finished fifth in the girls 3200m with a time of 18:13.51. Wilkinson County had three runners place in the top four in the girls 100m hurdles. V’anche Seiber had a time of 17:31, Cedriuna Minor had a time of 18:32 and Antonia Blakes had a time of 19.37. Seiber finished second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.30.

In the 4×100, Wilkinson County finished fourth with a time of 54.40 and Jefferson County was eighth with a time of 58.48. Wilkinson County finished seventh in the 4x200m with a 2:01.33. Wildcat runners finished third in the 4×400 with a time of 4:36.08 and Tigers finished sixth with a time of 5:27.8. The Wildcats finished the 4×800 12:30.6 and the Tigers in 13:56.96.

Minor finished third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet and eight inches. Chelbie Dorsey finished sixth with a height of four feet and six inches.

Gibson took second in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet and 10 inches. Tremiah O’Quinn finished seventh for Jefferson County with a distance of 14 feet and 2 inches. Seiber took first in the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet and one inch.

Wildcat Asia Clark took first in discus with a throw of 83 feet and 11 inches and her teammate Brionna Parker finished third with a throw of 77 feet and eight inches. Clark won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet and four inches. Wildcat Genecia Williams placed second with 33 feet and Zycharia Van Norman finished fourth with 30 feet and five inches.