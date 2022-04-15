UPDATE: Venue changes for Harmony in the Park due to weather

Due to the likelihood of rain Saturday, the venue for the ‘Harmony in the Park’ music festival has changed.

The festival will now be upstairs at EPYK Event Venue located at 515 Main St. in Natchez.

Its purpose is to promote unity in the Natchez community and is therefore free and open to the public. Festivities last from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The festival features YZ Ealey, the Alcorn Gospel Choir, Matt Willis Trio, Radio Zydeco, KeJuane Hawkins and the N Rhythm band and the Kimble Funchess band and is hosted by “local hero” Alvin Shelby, who also entertains with piano music at The Kitchen, organizer Greg Everhart said.

Everhart said his hope is that people will show and enjoy a great lineup of free music and “pay a little attention to the message” the festival tries to convey, that Natchez is one community.

“Music is always a good instrument to bring people together,” he said.