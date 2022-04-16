Don’t miss out on Cody Jinks, Bret Michaels and more at Natchez Mudbug fest

NATCHEZ — The Mudbug Music Festival is rocking out on the Natchez Bluff on May 13 and 14.

Ardenland announced they are proud to bring Mudbug Music Festival back to The Natchez Bluff for a bigger and better second year. Mudbug Music Festival will feature a full roster of live music from Cody Jinks, Bret Michaels, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Drive-By Truckers, Red and The Revelers, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey, as well as an endless supply of C&M Crawfish and regional food and beverages.

The party will start early with the first-ever Mudbug Carnival on The Natchez Bluff Tuesday, May 10. The Mudbug Carnival will open Tuesday, May 10, through Thursday, May 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no admission fee. Enjoy over 20 thrill rides, kiddie rides, games fresh C&M Crawfish and fair food favorites. The Mudbug Carnival will open again with the festival gates Friday, May 13, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. with a $10 entrance fee. However, all Mudbug Music Festival goers will receive free admission to the Mudbug Carnival.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at ardenland.net/mudbugmusicfestival.

A limited number of VIP tickets include an exclusive viewing area in front of the stage, private cash bar, private air-conditioned restroom, and a beautiful view of the Mississippi River. General admission tickets are $50 in advance for Friday, May 13, and $60 in advance for Saturday, May 14. Weekend passes are available for $100 each. Children 8 and under receive free admission to both the carnival and festival.

“The City of Natchez is so grateful to Ardenland for bringing these entertainment opportunities to Natchez,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said. “Every time we think it can’t get any better, it does. And we are very excited about 2022 and the thousands of visitors we will be able to host on our historic bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. This is truly going to be a historic year.”

For more information regarding Mudbug Music Festival, visit ardenland.net/mudbugmusicfestival.

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stratton W. Hall at stratton@tatetaylorent.com. Mudbug Music Festival is produced by Ardenland in association with Crooked Letter Productions.