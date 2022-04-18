April 29, 1965 – April 16, 2022

Memorial services for John Adrian Delaughter, 56, of Natchez who died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Jackson will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Delaughter was born April 29, 1965, in Natchez, MS the son of Charles Edward Delaughter and Carolyn Sue Daniels Delaughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Casie Lambert (J.T.) of Brookhaven, MS; granddaughter, Ryleigh; grandsons, Brandon and Dylan; mother, Carolyn Daniels Clark of Natchez; brothers, Kenny Delaughter (Tammy) of Terry, MS and Aaron Delaughter (Rachel) of Baytown, TX and a number of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent tot the family at lairdfh.com.