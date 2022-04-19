Crime Reports: April 17, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Robi Anastasia Gammill, 25, 135 Flint Street, Jonesboro, Ark., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Andrew Nelson, 35, 489 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Hannah Jewel Revoir, 29, 201 Jefferson Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $636.00.

Ijose Maria West, 40, 107 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $125.00 on first count, $608.75 on second count, and $750.00 on third count.

Arrests — Wednesday

Kellie Devonne Gullage, 47, 387 Rabb Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $423.00.

Whitley Ann Williams, 33, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and shoplifting: merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set on either charge.

Charles Lionell Mason, 38, 17 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – cause death, mutilate, disfigure another. No bond set.

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 22, 1310 Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charge of kidnapping. No bond set.

Natasha Faye Harris, 32, 413 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $305.00 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

Domestic disturbance on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Linden Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Suspicious activity on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on St. Charles Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Rawls Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Silver Street.

Civil matter on Briarwood Road.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tyler Blank, 27, 305 Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. Released on $20,000 bond.

Chuck Carter, 41, 114 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery. Held on $100,000 bond.

Kenny Ronald Robinson, 34, 26 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks. Released on $3,000 bond.

Jesse Callan Stroud, 23, 106 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held on $50,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Terrell Wayne Hall, 63, Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charge of no motor vehicle liability insurance. Released on $250.00 bond.

John A. Knight, 23, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on no bond.

Placenta Ketoria McNeil, 43, Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of felony child abuse. Released on $100,000 bond.

Larry Penton, 60, Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charges of suspended driver’s license (implied consent), switched license plate, and no insurance. Held on $1,500 bond.

Tiyja Comane Rogers, 26, Virginia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of arson – personal property; third degree. Released on $5,000 bond.

Barbara Jean Sharpe, 71, West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Civil matter on Broadmoor Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Lily Lane.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Five warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Identity theft on Ann Road.

Harassment on Beacon Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare concern/check on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Rose Hill Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Myrtle Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Virginia Avenue.

Shots fired on Golden Rod Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on North Palestine Road.

Warrant/affidavit on West Wilderness Road.

Burglary on Artman Road.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on Burkhart Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Elaine Vernice Hawkins, 34, 116 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, on a P&P Probation and Parole Hold.

Jennifer O. Nations, 38, 200 TJ Dupuy Lane, Monterey, on cruelty to a juvenile.

Jennifer L. Naff, 43, 8097 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of simple battery.

James W. Poole, 41, 8097 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of simple battery.

Reports —Wednesday

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Virginia Avenue

Harassing call on Red River Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on White Lane

Auto Accident on Rabb Road

Medical call on Smith Lane

Fire on Louisiana 569

Loose Horses on Sherman Drive

Cruelty to Juvenile on Louisiana 129

Welfare check on Green Acres Road

Officer needs assurance on EE Wallace

Residence burglary on Loop Road

Welfare check on Levens Addition Road

Possession of Stolen Property on Carter Street

Simple Burglary on Ferguson Road

Welfare check on Shady Acres Circle

Cruelty to Juvenille on Stamply Street (

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive

Medical call on Westlake Drive

Medical call on Stamply Street

Unwanted person on Tennessee Avenue

Loose horses on Robert Lewis Drive

Medical call on MLK drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569

Threats on Murray Drive