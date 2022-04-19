Retired Judge Johnson returns to bench temporarily

Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Retired Judge Forrest A. “Al” Johnson Jr. has been appointed as a special judge for the Sixth Circuit Court District to temporarily replace Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders.

Retired Judge Forrest A. “Al” Johnson Jr.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph, who said Sanders is away from the bench on medical leave, appointed Johnson.

Johnson is expected to serve until May 26.

Email newsletter signup

The Sixth District Circuit Court serves Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

Johnson retired in 2018 after serving as a Sixth District Circuit Court Judge since 1994.

Johnson was not available Tuesday for comment. Sanders chose not to comment on her leave.

More News

VPD issues warrant for ex-deputy for allegedly assaulting juvenile

‘One smart cookie’: Stray, pregnant dog has eluded capture, but has won the hearts of many here

New pastor coming to St. Mary Basilica

Carter stepping down as Cathedral lead administrator

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you trust that state, county and city officials will come up with the funding to fix Morgantown Road and complete the project within the next two years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections