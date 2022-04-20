Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office arrests man for explicit behavior with juvenile  

Published 8:36 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for initiating explicit behavior with a supposed child on a social media platform.

Jimmy D. Clark

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit reportedly began investigating the case on April 5, when an adult male initiated “multiple sexually explicit conversations” with what he believed to be a child using a social media platform and sent “sexually explicit photos to the child, as well as solicited the child to send photos in return” the sheriff’s office states in a news release.

Detectives were able to identify 65-year-old Jimmy D. Clark, of Jayess, as a suspect and a search warrant was executed at his residence, at which time he was placed under arrest.

Clark has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. Sheriff David Hedrick reminded parents of the dangers posed by those who prey on children by way of social media and other online platforms.

