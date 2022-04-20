Court case conclusions: April 20, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 8-14:

Robert Tolbert charged with failure to stop (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Tolbert charged with reckless driving. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Anderson charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, April 7:

Tyler Gaines was in violation of his post-release supervision. The defendant freely admitted in Judge Blackwell’s court that he was in violation by failing to report and failing a drug test. The court found that the defendant was clearly in violation of his post-release supervision.

The defendant requested to be allowed to enter and complete the Helping Hand Ministries program, overseen by Lynn Oglesby. The court ordered that the defendant enter and complete the Helping Hand Ministries program, and remanded the defendant to the custody of the Adams County Sheriff until he is transported by Lynn Oglesby. The defendant shall not remain on formal reporting post-release supervision while at Helping Hand Ministries. The court further suspended the payment of all fees of Mississippi Department of Corrections as long as the defendant is enrolled in the Helping Hand Ministries program.

Kordell Romone Summers was in violation of his post-release supervision for committing new crimes, failing a drug test, failing to report, and failing to pay fines and fees. A hearing was held in Judge Blackwell’s court on this issue, and the court found that the defendant was clearly in violation of his post-release supervision for committing new crimes, failure to abstain from drugs, failure to report, and failure to pay court costs and fees.

The court ordered that his suspended sentence is to be revoked for a second technical violation, with the defendant to serve a 120-day sentence at a Mississippi Department of Corrections Technical Violation Center. The defendant was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 13:

Gilmer Micheal Brooks, 64, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Sprint Mart. Fine set at $748.75.

Gilmer Micheal Brooks, 64, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Gilmer Micheal Brooks, 64, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files.

Yazmyne Lashe Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Carlisha Dan’Yel Knight, 23, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $60.00.

Chaquita Reed, Age not given, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Valeria Renee Selmon, 54, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 22, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Trevante Rashard Chatman 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Banned from Dollar General. Fine set at $823.75.

Whitley Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 90 days in jail. Banned from 11 Madison Street. Court cost set at $248.75.

Whitley Ann Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 90 days in jail. Banned from Dollar General. Fine set at $748.75.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 23, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Jennifer Nicole Freeman, 46, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Jennifer Nicole Freeman, 46, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Hollis Louis Green IV, 31, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 14 days suspended. Sixteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Hollis Louis Green IV, 31, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case remanded to files.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Donnell Williams, 48, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Donnell Williams, 48, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, April 12:

Tyler Mathew Blank, 27, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephanie Whittington, 41, pleaded guilty to false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $440.00.

Jordan Sharrod Bates, 31, charged with weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and two counts of controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Chuck Dewayne Carter, 42, charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Placinta Ketoria McNeil, 42, charged with two counts of child abuse – felony child abuse with or without injury. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jesse Callan Stroud, 23, arrested for domestic violence, violation of protective order/restraining order. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kiana Renae Richard, 21, pleaded guilty to false pretense reduced to misdemeanor false pretense. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $208.37.