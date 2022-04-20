Courthouse Records: April 20, 2022

Adams County

April 8-14

Civil suits:

Heirship on Freda Cheryl Sanders.

Conservatorship of Willie E. Mayberry.

Melissa Morrison v. Darwin Book.

Estate of Forest David Foster.

Estate of Brenda Joyce Bath.

Estate of June Griffin Vanderson.

Estate of Jessie B. Williams.

Divorces:

Ricky Darren Minor Jr. and Brittany Denise Conrad. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Evelyn S. Miller v. Earnest McMillan III.

Marriage license applications:

Benjamin Alvin Mitchell, 50, Leesville, La. to Tammy Lynn Arthur, 49, Leesville, La.

Darrell Antown Owens, 38, Natchez, to Ronda Shree Webb (Chatman), 35, Natchez.

Carlos Antione Smith, 33, Natchez to Brittany Neko Watson, 32, Natchez.

Carey Nathaniel Kleinpeter, 82, Jena, La. to Patricia Ann Bailey (Davis), 76, Jena, La.

Deed transactions:

April 7-13

Jerry D. Washington and Mary Louise Washington to Phillip Ray II and Heather Beljanski, lot “G” being a 2.0 acre portion of Popular Grove Plantation.

Richard Hartman Prescott Jr. and Mary P. Williams Prescott to Jerry D. Washington and Mary Louise Washington, lot 32 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Melodie Browning to Peyton Jenkins, land containing 54.2 Acres, more or less, A Part of Hedges Plantation.

Carlyn Ilene McKinney (now Elenbaas) to Jack Gaudin and Celia Gaudin, all of lot 1 and the westernmost 34 feet of lot 2 of Block 2 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mitzi Roby Hendricks (now Slatten) and Jason Philip Slatten to Larry Christopher Tate and Laura Copeland Tate, land beginning on the Easterly line of South Commerce Street.

Marie K. Love and Charlie G. Love Jr. to Daisy Mae Kelly Stark, land commencing at a point on the easterly side of Prince Street.

Ottis G. Havard to Rachel Lynn Ragus, tract “E” East Clifford Plantation.

Mary M. Wentworth and James C. Wentworth to Felicia Wilson, lot 12 in Block No. 3 of the Rose Hill Lots.

Rebecca Gwin to David Kelleher-Flight and Claudine Baker, land beginning at the Northeast corner of Cemetery (now Maple) and Madison Streets.

Dillon Cody Wagoner to Michael Colton Weathersby, lot 107 Montebello Subdivision.

Angela Moore Bowling to Gene Anthony Jones and Brenda Cooper Jones, lot 10 The Hills Subdivision.

Michael E. Holmes and Mary Michelle Holmes to April D. Logan, lot 42 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Mortgages:

April 7-13

Phillip Ray II and Heather Beljanski to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, lot “G” being a 2.0 acre portion of Popular Grove Plantation.

Peyton Jenkins to United Mississippi Bank, land containing 54.2 Acres, more or less, A Part of Hedges Plantation.

Larry Christopher Tate to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, land beginning on the Easterly line of South Commerce Street.

Tommy A. Byrd, a/k/a Tommy Byrd, to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at a point on the Northwesterly line of Alexander Road.

Rachel Lynn Ragus to Key Lending Solutions, LLC, tract “E” East Clifford Plantation.

Michael Colton Weathersby to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 107 Montebello Subdivision.

Gene Anthony Jones and Brenda Cooper Jones to GMFS, LLC, lot 10 The Hills Subdivision.

April D. Logan to Flagstar Bank, lot 42 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 14

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Cindy London.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ladarrius Walker.

Cleopus Robinson v. Natasha Robinson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Conswella Cade.

Kenny King v. Doris Hargrave.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. James Harriel.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Felicia B. Rice.

Delta Bank v. Freddie Dickey.

Delta Bank v. Ronald L. Novak.

Delta Bank v. Michael McMorris.

Delta Bank v. Byron James Meng.

Citibank/Mendelson Law Firm v. Twana Butler.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Felicia Rice.

Concordia Parish

April 8-13

Civil suits:

Sandi Tracy v. Sango Buick GMC.

Succession of John Vernon Richey.

Mary Dooley vs. Dylan S. Haithcock.

State of Louisiana v. Dylan S. Haithcock.

Monique Taylor v. Concordia Parish School Board.

Monique Taylor v. Andre Keys.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Kevin Mayes A/K/A Kevin Wayne Mayse.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Valerie E. Coley A/K/A Valerie Coley A/K/A Valerie Elaine Coley.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Brenda Riley A/K/A Brenda J. Riley A/K/A Brenda Joyce Riley.

Divorces:

Samara Barber v. Reginald Barber.

Marriage license applications:

Maggie Lorraine Dungan, 40, Vidalia to Rebecca Doris Young, 36, Vidalia.

John Casey Young, 54, Ferriday to Leigh Ann Chafton, 40, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

William L. Wood and Judith Reed Wood to John J. Reese, lot 1, Tract B O.M. Broussard Estate; lot 1, Tract C O.M. Broussard Estate.

Pot of Gold, Inc. and Sampak, LLC to Mitchell Derrell Matthews Sr., lot 12, Block No. 217 of the Town of Ferriday.

Todd Jayson Sims Jr. and Kenzie Kunkle Sims to Jordan Famer, lot 29A, Murray Addition “B”, Second Development.

Mortgages:

John J. Reese to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 1, Tract B O.M. Broussard Estate, lot 1, Tract C O.M. Broussard Estate.