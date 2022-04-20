Crime Reports: April 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Davion Pharez Davis, 18, 16 New Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence, disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Ronald Smith Scott, 57, 101 Traceside Drive, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and burglary: breaking out of dwelling. No bond set on either charge.

Ramon Derrell Minor, 26, 102 Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Friday

Audrea Sania Pernell, 33 1389 Martin Luther King Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $480.00.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on North Commerce Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Harassment on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False report on Glenwood Drive.

Five traffic stops on Madison Street.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on Opal Drive.

Fight in progress on Leaf Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Edgin Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Taco Bell.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Stiers Lane.

False alarm on North Wall Street.

Two intelligence reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Accident on Minor Street.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Brightwood Avenue.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Shots fired on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Harassment on Magnolia Place.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Liberty Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on North Rankin Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Trespassing on South Circle Drive.

Domestic disturbance on North Temple Road.

Civil matter on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/County Pie.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Mississippi River Bridge.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jarchelle Jaquitiana Holmes, 20, 47 Emerald Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of false information or identification. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Arthur Lee Grayson, 53, 721 U.S. Highway 61 South, Natchez, on charges of sale of Schedule II – Oxycodone and trafficking in controlled substance. Released on $30,000 bond.

Travin Jamel Jones, 18, 27 A Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on no bond.

Troy Anthony Leake, 41, 7 Fox Glen Circle, Natchez, on charges of threats on telephone and controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $5,500 bond.

December Dawn Mullins, 25, 825 12th Street, Lake Charles, La., on charges of controlled substance violations, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, and felony child endangerment. Held on $25,500 bond.

Clarence Pettis III, 55, 6 Flowers Road, Natchez, on charge of sex offender registration law. Held on $1,000 bond.

Alicia Ann Smith, 37, 47 Firetower Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule II – Fentanyl. Released on $5,000 bond.

Wayne Thomas Smith, 28, 1887 Arsene Road, Monroe, La., on charges of two counts of controlled substance violation, felony child endangerment, and motor vehicle violation – no license. Held on $22,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on Greenfield Road.

Burglary on Artman Road.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on West Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Intelligence report on Sedgefield Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Benjamin Road.

Disturbance on North Sunflower Road.

Intelligence report on Redbud Lane.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Domestic disturbance on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance at Lagrange Playground.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Lagrange Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Redbud Lane.

Traffic stop on Myrtle Drive.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Firetower Road.

Warrant/affidavit on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on Stardust Drive.

Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.

Prisoner in custody on East Franklin Street.

Domestic disturbance on Knotts Road.

Dog problem on Stinespring Road.

Harassment on Rushing Street.

Disturbance on Wyatt Road.

Juvenile problem on Brookfield Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Tracy L. Sullivan, 50, 1201 Wakits Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Sunday

Herbert Jefferson, 32, 604 Tenth street, Jonesville, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carry of weapons, possession of firearm on premises of alcohol beverage outlet.

Arrests — Saturday

Barry Williams Jr, 26, 605 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, P&P Violation, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute.

Trayvon Thomas, 22, 131 Lyons Road, Vidalia, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Ali Bradley, 23, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

John Paul Hallows, 47, 4103 Lac Couture, Harvey, Louisiana, on charges of voyeurism, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief and resisting an officer on two counts.

Steven Eugene Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of violation of protective order, remaining on after being forbidden.

Charles Woods Jr, 31, 404 Lindberg Avenue, Natchez, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drugs.

Arrests — Friday

Jerry Brownell, 42, 104 Bayou Drive, Vidalia, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear and possession of schedule II drugs.

Deondre Thomas, 24, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charges of simple criminal damage to property.

Kaleb Tarver, 46, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Arrests — Thursday

Bernard Trey Tradewell, 34, 63A Seale Road, Natchez, court sentenced to six months jail suspended with credit for time served one day for fines paid for simple battery and criminal damage to property.

Jessie F. Taylor, 44, 5 Bud Scott Lane, Natchez, court sentenced to 1 year of documented suspension, one year probation, on charges of simple possession of schedule I.

Damion D. Henderson, Jr, 22, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to five day default, a fine of $500 and court costs of $260 for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Shelby L. Martin, 26, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of simple burglary.

Daquan L. Thomas, 30, 505 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage and possession of schedule IV.

Reports — Monday

Loud music on Montgomery square

Suspicious person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Officer needs assistance on Levens Addition Road

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive

Suspicious person on US84

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Medical call on Beach

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Officer needs assistance on Kyle Road

Officer needs assistance on Louisiana Avenue

Auto Accident on T’s Road

Reports — Saturday

Drug law violation on US84

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Fire on EE Wallace Boulevard

Suspicious person on Airport Road

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Medical call on MLK Drive

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on N Grove Drive

Suspicious person on US84

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on McAdams Road

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Disturbance on Passman Road

Medical call on Laurel Street

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Drug law violation on Carter Street

Disturbance on Natchez Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Robbins Lane

Miscellaneous call on 6th Street

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on Poole Road

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Theft on Louisiana 569

Medical call on Apple Street

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Do Lou Road

Disturbance on Tyler Road

Unwanted person on Guido Road

Drug law violation on Stephens Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Danny Drive

Drug law violation on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle