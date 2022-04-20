Quitman slows down Lady Wolves to end LHSAA playoff run

Published 8:38 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

QUITMAN — After a 12-3 win over Pitkin, Monterey travelled to Quitman Wednesday night for the second round of the LHSAA Class B playoffs. A seven inning shutout performance by the Quitman pitcher, who struck out 15 batters, brought the Lady Wolves season to a close in a 6-0 defeat.

Five of those runs were scored in the fourth inning and an additional insurance run was added in the bottom of the sixth.

Monterey managed one hit in the season finale. Briana King, a junior, had the hit. King pitched six innings of work and struck out three batters but gave up eight hits and six runs.

The Lady Wolves finish with an 18-8 record.

