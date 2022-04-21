Ella Mae Rogers

Published 7:18 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Rogers

July 12, 1977 – April 14, 2022

Funeral services for Ella Mae Rogers, 44, of Natchez, who died April 14, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Phillip Paterson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be on Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

