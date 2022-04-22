Bruce Wallace

Published 8:35 am Friday, April 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 28, 1957 – April 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Bruce Wallace, 64, of Natchez who died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Jackson will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Wallace was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Natchez, MS, the son of Maxie Wallace and Elizabeth Rose Case Wallace.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Maxie Wallace; paternal grandparents, George and Mae Wallace and maternal grandparents, Dewey and Ruby Case.

Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Rose Wallace; sons, Jeremy Wallace and wife, Mia and Josh Wallace and wife, Lindsey; grandchildren, Ella, Cole, Mallory and Gabe; sisters, Beverly Baggett and husband, Rodney and Sandy Moore and husband, David; their children Jennifer Moore, Ashley Martin and husband, Steven and Jonathan Moore and wife, Kristen and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Moore, Kyle Franklin, Michael Ryan Wallace and Joey Norris.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More Obituaries

Carrine Wells Nichols

Carl Rogel

Radie Mae Calcote

Patricia Ann Allen

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you trust that state, county and city officials will come up with the funding to fix Morgantown Road and complete the project within the next two years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections