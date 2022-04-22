Crime Reports: April 22, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Joseph Ray Brown, 32, Homeless, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Misty Kragebrink, 42, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), disorderly conduct: failure to comply, and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on any of the charges.

Tavian P. Williams, 22, 2607 Doloroso Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Orleans Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on North Circle Drive.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Bishop Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Burglary on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on East Steirs Lane.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two harassment reports on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Dumas Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Holden Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Wood Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Malicious mischief on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Harry Joe Ainsworth, 66, Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Javonte Lamar Butler, 23, Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting and shooting into occupied dwelling. Held without bond.

Reginald Tyrone Butler, 28, James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting and shooting into occupied dwelling. Held without bond.

Anthony Edward James Jackson, 34, Cezanne Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of failure to stop motor vehicle, failure to comply, driving in more than one lane, running stop sign, and driving with suspended license. Held on $2,000 bond.

Jaylen E’Leighajua Jefferson, 19, Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charges of shooting into dwelling and shooting into vehicle. Held on no bond.

Travin Jamel Jones, 18, Redbud Lane, Natchez, on charges of shooting into vehicle and shooting into dwelling. Held without bond.

Larry Penton, 60, Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Cameron Joel Randall, 20, Riverwood Manor Apartments, Natchez, on charges of shooting into dwelling and shooting into vehicle. Held on no bond.

Arrests — Monday

Desmond Jaquan Berry, 21, Mississippi State Highway 550 North, Union Church, on charges of failure to comply and two counts of contributing to the neglect of a child. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Shots fired on Rand Road.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Intelligence report on South Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Animal cruelty on Hyacinth Lane.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on King Circle.

Two traffic stops on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Lofton Road.

Civil matter on Southview Drive.

Theft on Chinkapin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Theft on Grove Acres Road.

Theft on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Dog problem on Cranfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Rusty L. Fitt, 45, 240 Shady Lane, Clayton, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of possession of schedule I, convicted felon with a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Barry L. Williams, 47, 352 Washington Heights, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, convicted felon with a firearm, drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Billy J. Britt Jr, 49, 378 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, convicted felon with a firearm, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Elmer Lee Piper Jr., 58, 118 North Grove Drive, Vidalia, court sentenced to seven years and two years suspended for vehicular homicide. Five years for negligent injury and court costs.

Amanda Stewart Jackson, 34, 150 Country Club, Ferriday, court sentenced to three days default and a fine of $100 for criminal trespass.

Arrests — Tuesday

Miesha Bostic, 31, 135 Morris Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse battery and remaining after forbidden.

Arrests — Monday

Harold Esposito, 43, 1130 OC Haley Street, New Orleans, on charges of attempted second degree murder.

Walter Lee Box, 21, homeless, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

Jimmy D. Clark, 65, 290 Holmesville Road, Jayess, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Larry O. Roark, 63, 5651 Louisiana 566, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery of a police officer.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on Orange Street

Disturbance on Texas Avenue

Medical call on Smith Lane

Reports —Tuesday

Disturbance on Morris Road

Simple burglary on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Louisiana 425

Fire on MLK Boulevard

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Nuisance animals on Deacon Wells

Welfare check on Olive Street

Welfare check on Minorca Road

Medical call on Front Street

Welfare check on Cowan Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Residential burglary on White Lane

Theft from Auto On Doty Road

Medical emergency on Temple Road

Medical call on Tennessee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road

Medical call on Silver Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Drug law violation on US84

Reports — Monday

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on US84

Aggravated assault on Louisiana 15

Drug law violation on 1st Street

Nuisance animals on Plouden Bayou Drive

Miscellaneous call on Roy Kemp Road

Auto Accident on Miranda Drive

Hit and Run on Shady Lane

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Suspicious person on Lemon Street

Medical call on Silver Street

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Crestview Drive

Unwanted person on US84

Domestic violence on Dunbarton Levee Road

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on US84

Disturbance on Ron Road

Juvenile problem on Dianne Street