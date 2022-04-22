Vidalia uses nine-run fourth inning to defeat Sicily Island

VIDALIA — Tyrin Jordan and Trey Golmon combined to strike out 10 batters while Gabe Rushing went 2-for-3 as the Vidalia High School Vikings snapped a nine-game losing streak with an 18-6 win over the Sicily Island High School Tigers in five innings last Thursday afternoon.

Golmon was credited with the win on the mound after allowing no earned runs and striking out three over two and one-third innings. Jordan got the start in what was his first game in two months after having to deal with arm issues throughout the 2022 season.

Jordan struck out six batters in his first two issues before running into trouble in the top of the third inning.

“He started the game. He asked me if it was okay. He asked his mom if it was okay,” Vidalia head coach Seth Thompson about Jordan. “He didn’t pitch much this season. He got a little fatigued (in the top of the third). His arm got a little worn out. He walked a few guys and hit a few guys. That’s when we brought Trey in.”

Even though Vidalia needed just five innings to run-rule Sicily Island, the Vikings only had six base hits as a team. And Thompson wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way they approached the plate in the first couple of innings.

“They were a little home-run happy, swing-happy at the start. It was Senior Night. They tried to be aggressive. It wasn’t successful,” Thompson said. “We had a little talking-to. They settled in and made the adjustments. That’s when we started putting hits together and got on base.”

With Vidalia taking a more disciplined approach at the plate, Sicily Island ended up walking several batters and made a few costly errors. That helped the Vikings in two big innings that allowed them to pull away from the Tigers.

“We scored four runs in the (bottom of) the third inning and nine in the (bottom of the) fourth. We really scored most of our runs on passed balls,” Thompson said.

In addition to Rushing’s two-hit performance, Clay Watts went 1-for-1 and Jake Spears was 1-for-3. They all had at least one at-bat during the game.

Vidalia (3-20, 0-6 in LHSAA District 2-2A) played host to Rayville High School in a varsity district doubleheader last Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in its season finale.