ACSO patrol deputies seize drugs, guns during three weekend traffic stops

NATCHEZ — In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways.

On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland Boulevard.

During the stop, deputies located approximately 100 grams of marijuana, 1-1/2 dosage units of Morphine, 43 milliliters of Promethaazine and digital scales.

Email newsletter signup

The driver was cited for the traffic violation and the passenger, Xavier Williams, was arrested for possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV Promethazine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on U.S. 61 North for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies learned the driver, Robert Johns, had an active arrest warrant for contempt of circuit court in Lawrence County. Johns was placed under arrest.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, empty baggies, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana.

Johns was arrested for felony contempt of court (Lawrence County), possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Johns is currently on probation with Mississippi Department of Corrections for a prior drug offense.

On Saturday night, deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 84 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies located a small amount of marijuana on one of the passengers in the vehicle, Joseph Manson. Inside the vehicle, a loaded Glock 9mm pistol that had an extended 30 round, loaded magazine was found in a back pack. A computer check revealed that the Glock was stolen from Long Beach. Deputies also located 90 ecstasy pills inside of a Tylenol bottle, 13 individual packages containing six ecstasy pills in each package, four individual packages containing 10 ecstasy pills each all in a grey backpack.

In total, 208 ecstasy pills were seized, along with a clear plastic bag containing 61 grams of a marijuana, 23 individual packages of marijuana that were inside a green Crown Royal bag totaling 164 grams, 11 individual packages of a marijuana that were inside an orange Crown Royal bag totaling 124 grams, a black jar containing marijuana, totaling 117 grams, a clear jar containing suspected THC wax, totaling 30 grams, and an individually wrapped THC edible, totaling 8 grams, a digital scale and an extra magazine with 9mm unfired rounds.

A small black backpack contained a black and clear bag with marijuana totaling 8 grams, a peanut butter package containing marijuana, totaling 12 grams, and a grinder containing a marijuana.

All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested. The driver, Laurence Burnett, was charged with trafficking schedule I ecstasy, possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.

Charles Clark, a passenger, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Manson, a passenger, was charged with possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to deliver.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he challenged his patrol officers to step up patrol efforts using targeted criminal apprehension patrol techniques.

“My goodness, they have answered the call,” Patten said. “Over the last couple of weeks, our patrol officers have made multiple drug arrests, have gotten guns off the streets and felons off the streets.

“These are not my specialized units. This is coming from patrol. I am grateful for the work they are doing, and I know the citizens see this and are grateful, too,” he said.

Patten also said this increased patrol activities comes in addition to the deputies usual work to check properties and buildings, answer calls and work traffic crashes.

“They are taking a proactive approach to patrol, in addition to their other duties,” he said.

The step-up in patrol traffic stops comes partly as a result of increased overdoses and deaths from Fentanyl, which Patten said, “has hit our area.”

“As a patrolman, these guys and ladies are the heartbeat of the sheriff’s office. They are the one that makes contact with citizens first and are the first ones to respond to major crimes. They have been working hard, making multiple arrests of people locally and from out of the county and state. I can’t say enough about the job they have been doing,” Patten said.