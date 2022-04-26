Concordia Parish OKs spending plan for COVID-19 funds

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Police Jury on Monday approved a more than $3.5 million spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used on infrastructure projects and broadband expansion throughout the parish.

It was a swift board meeting for the parish police jury Monday night. Ward 1A police juror Maurice Bachus, Ward 3B police juror Scottie Whittington were absent from the meeting.

The remaining jurors passed resolution 22-011 unanimously, which allocates the COVID–19 relief funds the parish expects to receive from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill President Joe Biden’s administration passed during March of last year.

Email newsletter signup

These allocations include $150,000 to St. John Water Works for sewer and water updates, $300,000 to Monterey Rural Water System, $300,000 to Concordia Water Works District No. 1, and $400,000 to Concordia Parish Sewage District No. 1.

Additionally, other projects can be done if the water systems’ updates do not exceed what the jury allocated. Two hundred thousand is allocated for broadband improvements, $250,000 for capital expenditures on drainage projects and $75,000 for the administration of other projects. Funds totaling $2,065,000 for general, highway or drainage projects could be allocated if there isn’t an overrun in costs for the other allocations.

In other matters during Monday’s meeting of the Concordia Police Jury: