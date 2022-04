Nov. 19, 1927 – April 23, 2022

WOODVILLE – Funeral services for Amy H. Slan, age 94, of Woodville, who died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at New Zion Hill Baptist Church in Woodville at 11 a.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spencer officiating.