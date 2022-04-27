Court Case Conclusions: April 27, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 15-21:

Deiquinterr Wells charged with embezzlement. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Chad Keith Foster charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, April 18:

Terry L. Huff pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in Judge Johnson’s court. Sentenced to 42 months in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with full credit for time served, and upon release must be placed on Post-Release Supervision for a period of 18 months. Must pay a prosecution fee of $200.00, and must play court costs of $432.50. Said prosecution fee and court costs must be paid within 60 days, specifically on for before Friday, June 17, 2022.

Lorenzo Green pleaded guilty to credit card fraud in Judge Johnson’s court. Sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with three years suspended, and three years on probation. Must pay restitution in the amount of $1,352.00, and must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50. Said restitution and court costs must be paid within 60 days, specifically on or before Friday, June 17, 2022.

Joshua Hill pleaded guilty to burglary of a storehouse (Count I) in Judge Johnson’s court. As part of the agreement to plea guilty to Count I of the Indictment, the State by and through the Office of the District Attorney, agreed to remand the remaining Counts of the Indictment. Sentenced to five months in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with all but 297 days suspended. Upon release the Defendant must be place on Post-Release Supervision for a period of two years. Must pay a prosecution fee of $200.00, must pay restitution of $275.00, and must pay court costs of $432.50. Said restitution, prosecution fee and court costs must be paid within 60 days, specifically on or before Friday, June 17, 2022.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 20:

Joseph Ray Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Joseph Ray Brown, 32, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Daylen Omari Cameron, 18, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Non-adjudication. Fine set at $748.75.

Davion Pharez Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Davion Pharez Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 70 days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served.

Misty Marie Kragnebrink, 42, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 70 days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Sentenced to 70 days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served.

Daquiria Vanstsha Hunt, 29, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Zachary D-Allen Robinson, 32, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Williams Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing. Sentenced to 20 days with 19 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75 on each count. Banned from Susie B. West Apartments.