Crime Reports: April 27, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests due to holiday.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Prowler on Lindberg Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shots fired on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two thefts on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on High Street.

Animal cruelty on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Simple assault on Vaughn Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Accident on West Frontage Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on Canal Street.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Theft on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Sexual assault/rape on Ram Circle.

Abandoned vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on North Pearl Street.

Hit and run on Silver Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Oak Hill Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Commerce Street.

Threats on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Lamar Street.

Accident on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Property damage on Creek Bend Road.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests due to holiday.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Old Courthouse Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road Overpass.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Hillcrest Drive.

Intelligence report on Hillcrest Drive.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Harassment on Cedar Lane.

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop in Fenwick.

Hit and run on West Kirby Street.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on Oakland Drive.

Accident on Oakland Drive.

Burglary on Cleothia Henyard Road.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Traffic stop on Benbrook Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on State Street.

Reports — Saturday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Phillip West Road.

Threats on Greenfield Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Roth Hill Road.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Bluegrass Drive.

Trespassing on West Sulinda Street.

Three traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Petit larceny on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Theft on Windy Hill Road.

Trespassing on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

Juvenile problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on Pecan Way.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Domestic disturbance on Greenfield Road.

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Braxton C. Creel, 19, 124 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.

Kenneth Milligan, 47, 611 6th Street, Ferriday, on a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Arrests — Sunday

Timothy D. Caldwell Jr. 25, 190 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession schedule II.

Ashley D. Caldwell, 26, 190 Airport Road, Vidalia,

on charges of possession of schedule II.

Deondrae R. Thomas, 29, 108 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated simple criminal damage to property.

Darrell L. Stewart Jr., 20, 6 Reba Christraw Road, Natchez, on charges of intro of contraband to penal facility and malfeasance in office.

Arrests — Saturday

Ryan T. Tennessee, 20, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Jalandon Rayshell Green, 20, 206 Texas Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served for illegal possession of a firearm with controlled substances.

Laci Briani Proby, 20, 393 Terry Circle, Vidalia, on charges of no child restraint and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Cameron E. Taunton, 18, 2069 Eleanor Street, Vidalia, on charges of illegally discharging a weapon in city limits.

Reports — Monday

Loose horses on Louisiana 129

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on 10th Street

Loud music on Lee Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Nuisance animals on US84

Medical emergency on Adubon Acres

Medical call on Alabama Street

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Suspicions person on Morace Road

Medical call on Walnut street

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 566

Fire on fisherman drive

Miscellaneous call on Lake Drive

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Unwanted person on Walden Lane

Nuisance animals on US84

Medical call on Poole Road

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Nuisance animals on US84

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Juvenile problem on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Tuner Road

Theft on Doty Road

Miscellaneous call on Willie Luss Road

Miscellaneous call on the Levee

Medical call on Plum Street

Unwanted person on weecama drive

Medical call on Mack Moore road

Medical call on Leory Williams Road

Fire on Morace Road

Auto Accident on Broadway Street

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Arrest on warrant on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Dupre Lane

Attempted break in on Ralph’s Road

Disturbance on McJunkin Lane

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 129

Drug Law Violation on Airport Road

Medical call on Azalea Street

Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Abraham Road

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Nuisance Animals on Black Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Unwanted person on Green Acres Road

Nuisance animals on 10th Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Drive

Hit and Run at The Camp

Miscellaneous call on Vernon Steven’s Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Wildsville Road

Juvenile problem on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Poole Road

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Brookings Road

Disturbance on Collins Road

Medical call on Lynn Street

Suspicious person on US84

Medical call on Peach Street