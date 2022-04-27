FIVE POINTS – Daryl Glenn Whitehead, 70, of Five Points, TN passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Natchez, MS, an industrial electrician and of the Baptist faith. Graveside services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Steve M. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his parents, C.T. and Erma Lee Norris Whitehead and son, Scotty Oller.

Mr. Whitehead is survived by his wife, Johnnie Wood Whitehead of Five Points, TN; two sons, Shawn Oller of Five Points, TN and David Oller of Russellville, AL; three daughters, Sherry Roberts of Five Points, TN, Elisha Ray (Jeff) of Lexington, AL and Teresa Wicka (Bob) of Jackson, MS; brothers, JD Whitehead (Maralee) of Natchez, MS and Charles Lee Whitehead of Arp, TX; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.