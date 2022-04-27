Oct. 21, 1933 – April 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Service for James H. Norman, Sr. 88, who died April 22, 2022, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Joe W. Pickett, Officiating.

Burial will follow at The Natchez National Cemetery; visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Chapel.

James H. Norman, Sr. was born Oct. 21, 1933, to the late Martha Owens and Charlie Norman in Perrytown, Mississippi. He was educated in the Wilkinson County School District. In 1955, he joined the United States Navy where he received an honorable discharge.

He leaves to cherish a devoted wife of 64 years, Hattie M. Norman, three sons James H. (Zoa) Norman, Jr. (Eartha), Tim Norman and Terrance Norman all of Natchez; four daughters, Sherry C. Norman, Keith R. Stewart (Michael), Tonya Norman and Tangela Sheppard (Bobby); four sisters, Adline Stewart, Della Thomas (Luther), Maddie Thomas (Wendell) and Betty Jean Smith; five brothers, Chris Norman, Clarence Norman, Albert Norman, Jerry Owens and Calvin Owens; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hunter and Gwendolyn Johnson (Johnathan); two brothers-in-law, Henry Smith (Eileen) of California and Hollis Smith (Nancy) of New Orleans, LA.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three godchildren, Mathew Anderson, Jr., Lee Oscar Rice, Jr. and Kendra Phipps; a favorite niece, Pamela Granger Henley; three special cousins, Huey (Dorothy), Jake and Manuel McCraney, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.