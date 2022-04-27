LHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Delta Charter hosts Lincoln Prep

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Delta Charter senior Preston Higgins on the mound in a game against Sicily Island this season. Delta Charter hosts Lincoln Prep at 6 pm. tonight. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter hosts the first round of the LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs when they take on Lincoln Preparatory School Wednesday evening. The Storm are a No. 8 seed after a 10-11 season. Head Coach Nic Kennedy’s squad enters the game on a one game win streak. 

Lincoln Preparatory School is a No. 25 seed and had two wins and seven losses. They enter the game on a seven game losing streak. 

First pitch for the game is set at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 9 seed Northwood-Lena or No. 24 seed Sicily Island. 

In Class B, Monterey earned a first round bye and will await the winner of No. 11 Anacoco and No. 22 Bell City. Monterey is a No. 6 seed and entered the playoffs with a 12-5 record. The Wolves won’t play again until a date between April 28 and May 3, 2022 to be announced sometime after the first round of the playoffs. 

