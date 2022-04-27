June 26, 1921 – April 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Maggie Lee Evans, 100, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at True Love Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Maggie was born June 26, 1921, in Adams County, the daughter of Esther Smith Evans and Orrick Metcalf Evans. She graduated from high school and continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Miss Evans was a member of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board and Missionary Society. She was also a member of the AMB Association. She enjoyed singing and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Horton; parents and nine siblings.

Maggie leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Evelyn Rowan; two sisters, Mary Flournoy and Carrie Evans; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and other relatives.

