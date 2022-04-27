Weather Forecast: April 28, 2022

Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warm sunshine and a cool breeze are forecasted for tomorrow. (File Photo)

It will be a terrific Thursday to enjoy a cool breeze, sunshine and nothing but blue skies ahead.

Expect a high of 81 with a low of 58 in the evening. Clouds will move into the area after nightfall.

A breeze will be blowing from the SSE at 5 mph.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to be at 47.5, flood stage is 48.

Feeding times:

Morning Minor is at 4:36, Morning Major is at 10:18 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 5:07 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 10:39 p.m.

