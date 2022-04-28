Sept. 14, 1936 – April 26, 2022

Lillian “Ruby” Reagan, 85, of Summit and formerly of Natchez, died April 26, 2022, at Camellia Estates in McComb.

Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday with services following at 11 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Bro. Robert D. Root and Dr. David Millican officiating.

Burial is at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez.

Ms. Reagan was born Sept. 14, 1936. She was the daughter of Grover Curtain and Eleanor Curtain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Curtain and Eleanor Curtain, husband Jessie W. Reagan, Sr, her sister Ann Ruth Perry, great-granddaughter Kristen Lee Ann Reagan, and daughter-in-law Nancy “Snookie” Reagan.

Survivors are sons Jessie W. Reagan, Jr and wife Sandy Reagan of Natchez, Lane Reagan, wife Sherry Reagan of Natchez, Gene Reagan, Sr wife late Nancy “Snookie” Reagan of Natchez; grandchildren Jessica Reagan of Natchez, Chris Reagan (Kimberly) of Natchez, Casey Reagan (Susie) of Escondido, Calif., Teri Collins (Hayden) of McComb, Janet Burchfield (Derek) of Hattiesburg, Charmaine Collier of Natchez, Gene Reagan, Jr. of Natchez; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She loved the Lord with all her heart and taught her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the importance of prayer and salvation. She shared God’s love with everyone she met through her words, but most importantly, through her actions.

Ruby was actively involved in her church and cherished her church family at 61 South Church of Christ in Natchez, Mississippi. She was an amazing cook and made sure no one left her house without a full belly and full heart. She loved big and she loved in spite of. She will be missed dearly, but her family and friends have so many wonderful memories of her to cherish.

Pallbearers are Sam Collins, Noah Collins, Charlie Whittington, Chandler Collier, Spencer Reagan, Chris Reagan.

Honorary pallbearers are Casey Reagan, Gene Reagan, Jr, Caleb Reagan, Jessie Allen Reagan, Carlos Shorts.

Memorials may be sent to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.