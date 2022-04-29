Myrtle Bartmess

WILDSVILLE — It is with great sadness the family of Myrtle Young Zuccaro Bartmess, 97, announces her passing. Myrtle was born on Sunday, April 19, 1925, in Jonesville, LA and passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Jonesville, LA. She was one of a kind. Myrtle had a great personality, loved life and lived every day to the fullest, especially with her family and friends. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Myrtle told the best tales and had a gift that made everyone laugh at her humor. She was a true practical joker. Her church, family and taking care of her home were the most important things to her. Myrtle will be deeply missed by everyone who had the opportunity of knowing her.

Funeral services for Myrtle will be held at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, LA on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Curtis Smith officiating, Kenneth Young will be delivering the eulogy and Ronnie Bruit will be sharing memories. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lee Young and Annie Cotton Young; three sons, Anthony Zuccaro, Dayton Paul Zuccaro and Richard Lee Zuccaro; granddaughter, Michelle Zuccaro; three brothers, E. Lee Young, H.T. Young and Dayton B. Young; two sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Young and Effie Elaine Carter and three husbands, John Bartmess, Sr., JB Fuller, and Joseph Anthony Zuccaro, Sr.

Myrtle leaves behind her two sons, Joseph Anthony Zuccaro and his wife, Ann of Beaumont, TX and John Thomas Zuccaro of Clayton, LA; four daughters, Martha Anne Knight and her husband, Wilson of Ferriday, LA, Mary Agnes Zuccaro of Dallas, TX, Virginia Marie Waters of Jacksonville, FL and Elizabeth Bell and her husband, Charles of Diamondhead, MS; brother, Richard Dale Young and his wife, Martha of Calhoun, LA; also a host of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous of nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Myrtle as pallbearers will be Daniel Scott, Christopher Zuccaro, Thomas Zuccaro, Marcus Norrell, Jr., Jacob Norrell and Blake Daniel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Knight, Wilson Knight, Charles Bell, Rusty Bruitt and Tom Young.

The family will receive friends at Evangeline Baptist Church on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Columns Community Care Center in Jonesville, LA and the staff for all the loving care they have given in the last few years.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.