Weather Forecast: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday’s forecast is partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The high is near 83 degrees with a low Sunday night around 67 degrees.

Morning winds are light between 5 to 10 miles per hour blowing south, southwest. Sunday evening’s forecast is mostly cloudy with winds blowing south at 10 to 15 miles per hour with possible wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

The river at Natchez, nearing flood stage at 47.68 feet on Saturday afternoon, is forecasted to continue receding to 47.2 feet on Sunday.