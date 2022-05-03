Andrew Smith

Jan. 19, 1954 – April 27, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Andrew “Bud” Smith, 68, of Ferriday, LA, who passed April 27, 2022, at Trinty Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Andrew “Bud” Smith was born, Jan. 19, 1954 in Jonesville, LA the son of Willie Smith and Esther Norris Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie Smith, Jr. and sister, Olevia Pollard.

Andrew leaves to cherish his memories to his sons, Andrew Dan Ford, Rodney (Shaunte) Jefferson, Frederick Jefferson, Andrew (Sheketha) Smith; his daughters, Catrina Smith, Chasity Fergerson, Latrisha Hall, Emma Lewis, Esther (Keywon) Smith, Northa (John) Tolliver, Jacquelin Scott; thirty-eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Georgia Patterson; a niece, Selita Evans; nephews, Willie Smith, III, David Whatley, Jr. and a host of other relatives, family & friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com