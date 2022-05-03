Court Case Conclusions: May 4, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 22-28:

Derrin Hughes charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Derrin Hughes charged with possession of liquid methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron Washington charged with aggravated assault – manifesting human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacqlaure Jackson charged with aggravated assault – manifesting human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Karon Cade charged with aggravated assault – manifesting human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Galmore Jr. charged with aggravated assault – manifesting human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylon D. Hayes charged with aggravated assault – manifesting human life. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrace Bindon charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrace Bindon charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrace Bindon charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrace Bindon charged with sale of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 22-28:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 27:

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, pleaded nolo contendre to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Eddie Wayne Jones, 55, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Restitution only set at $375.00.

Corey Jackson, no age given, pleaded guilty to discharge firearm (violation of city ordinance). Sentenced to 30 days with seven days suspended. Twenty-three days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Lenord Marsaw, 52, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Yaliyah Alice Tyler, 20, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Bellemont Shake Shop. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $917.15.

Tremakrus Kentell Childress, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Larry Montreal Griffin, 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Larry Montreal Griffin, 23, charged with four counts of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Case dismissed on each count.

Larry Montreal Griffin, 23, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Larry Montreal Griffin, 23, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Clifton Hoggatt, 56, charged with trespassing. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Reed White, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, April 26:

Corey Anthony Jackson, 34, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Corey Anthony Jackson, 34, charged with felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Delexus Jones, 22, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Lionell Mason, 38, charged with two counts of DUI – cause death, mutilate, disfigure another. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Leslie Ray Davis, 39, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Waive preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adam Jawon King, 38, charged with simple assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Landon Paul Thompson, 20, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Landon Paul Thompson, 20, charged with trespass – posted land, entering without permission. Case remanded to files.