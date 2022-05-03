Oct. 18, 1926 – April 30, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Curtis William Barker, 95, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. with John Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Curtis was born on Monday, Oct. 18, 1926, in Rosetta, MS and passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home. He proudly served his country in the United States Army at the end of World War II. Curtis enjoyed taking his grandchildren camping with his wife, Norma, and loved his family. He was a faithful member of Ferriday Church of Christ and loved his church family dearly.

He was preceded in death by wife, Norma Jean Stewart Barker; parents, Frank William Barker and Ruby Lee Barker; three sisters, Annie May Barker, Maxine Edwards and Rosa Lee Harper Grayson and one brother, James Bugs Barker.

Curtis leaves behind his son, Mike Barker and his wife, Janet of Ferriday, LA; grandson, Curt Barker of Monroe, LA; granddaughter, Sharyl Barker of Vidalia, LA; brother, JL Barker and his wife, Hazel of Harrisonburg, LA; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Barker of Brookhaven, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Curtis as pallbearers will be Curt Barker, David Dean Day, Ronnie Harper, John Austin Barker, Craig Hawn, Larry Elders and Jamie McCartney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Norman and David Doran.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.